3/11/17–Clair Frederick Boylan

Clair Fredrick Boylan, age 73 of Manchester, passed away on Monday, March
6, 2017 at his home. He was born on July 12, 1943 in Allegan, Michigan to
the late George Boylan, Sr. and Dorothey May Boylan. No services are
planned.
Mr. Boylan loved to go fishing. He also enjoyed showing his coon dogs and
going coon hunting. He was a member of Rutledge Hill Community Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife,
Bernadine Boylan; son, Michael Boylan; brothers, Roger Boylan, Glen
Boylan. Survived by his daughter, Patty Butcher (Kevin); son, Robert
Boylan (Margie); grandchildren, Justin, Clayton, Brenda, Bobby, Jamie,
Jeremiah, Brianna, Katrina, Joshua, Sarah, Brandy, Allie and Michael,
Jr.; lots of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews; brothers,
George, Jr., Harold; sisters, Dorthea, Gloria, April, Charlotte and Lois;
many others who loved and cared for him.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Boylan family.