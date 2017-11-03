3/11/17 — Cecil “Blue” G. Blackman

Cecil “Blue” G Blackman of Cowan, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017
at
Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 72. Memorial Services are
scheduled for 2 PM, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with visitation from 12 PM until the service time.
A native of Oregon, he was the son of the late George and Opal Taylor
Blackman. He was a truck driver and was very proud of owning and operating
his own rig. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and watching car racing. His
favorite activities were spending time with his family and playing with his
dog, Romeo.
Mr. Blackman is survived by his wife, Evelyn Blackman of Cowan; sons,
Christopher George Blackman of KY, Jason and John Blackman, both of
Davidson County; step-sons, Terry Wayne Westmoreland and his wife, Marie of
Nashville and Raymond Allen Westmoreland and his wife, Jennifer of
Springfield; step-daughters, Robin and Linda Sue Zajac and her husband, Joe
of Goodlettsville; brother Timothy George Blackman and his wife, Andrea of
IL; sister, Teri Gimpert and her husband, Denny of Miami and eleven
grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.