Theodore Macklin Ball, Jr. (Ted), of Tullahoma, TN is no longer among the
living. He passed away on Monday, 4 March, 2019 at the ripe old age
of 89 years. Ted was born in Worcester, Massachusetts to the late
Theodore M. Ball Sr. and Ella Gerow Ball. He served his country proudly
in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel
and was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Tullahoma.
Ted, Jr. was AKA Grandpa Ball and T. Ball. He leaves behind his
loving wife, Katherine W. Ball (Kitty) to whom he was married for 66
years. Also surviving are his two sons, Ted III and John, and their
families. Ted’s “favorite daughter-in-law” was Pamela Ball of
Fairfax Station, VA.T. Ball was blessed with four
granddaughters; Natalie, Olivia, Madeline, and Samantha. Ted was
also blessed with a great grandson, Elijah John Ball, who is 4 months
old. He is also survived by two sisters, Betsy Eberle and her husband
John and Barbara Leutzinger. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded
in death by one sister, Carolyn Baldwin. A memorial service will be
held on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church at 11:00am
with Dr. Stephen Yates officiating. reception and time of visitation will
immediately follow the service. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers,
the family asks that donations be made in Ted’s memory to your favorite
charity. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
3/9/19–Theodore Macklin Ball, Jr. (Ted)
Theodore Macklin Ball, Jr. (Ted), of Tullahoma, TN is no longer among the