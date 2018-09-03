3/9/18–Paul Lowery, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Paul Lowery, Jr., age 63 of Manchester, will be
conducted on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral
Home with Pastor Mike Ervin officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale
Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 8, 2018 from
4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Lowery passed
away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving
family.
Paul was born on November 23, 1954 in Coffee County. He was a member of
Ministry of Hope in Tullahoma, TN. He was retired from the United States
Army Special Forces. He loved to play his bass guitar and was a member of
the band, “As One Praise Team”. He had a love for music and classic cars.
Above anything else, he put his family first.
Preceded in death by his father, Paul Lowery, Sr. Survived by his
mother, Ruth Lowery; his loving wife, Tina Lowery; sons, Manny Lowery,
Brandon Lowery; daughters, Stephanie Marie Dawn Lowery; step-daughters,
Christa Limbaugh, Amber McKenzie; brothers, Randy Lowery; sister, Delores
Sparkman; grandchildren, Chance Lowery, Griffin Lowery, Madison Golden,
Isabella McKenzie, Isaiah Escalon.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowery family.