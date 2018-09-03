3/9/18 — Mildred Maxine Davis

Funeral services for Ms. Mildred Maxine Davis, age 87, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 9, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Ms. Davis passed away at her residence on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, surrounded by her family.
Mildred was born in Elk Park, NC, the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Turbyfill. She was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress. Mildred loved books, didn’t mind hard work or getting dirty, enjoyed traveling, playing board games with her family and friends, and had a passion for ceramics. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Mildred is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Davis; three brothers, Ernest, Clyde, and Wallace; five sisters, Burnetta, Hazel, Margaret, Betty, and Velma; and one grandson, Derek. She is survived by her three sons, Kenneth Adams, Donald (Terry) Adams, and Phil (Autumn) Davis; one daughter, Sandra Elkins; one brother, Jimmy; one sister, Gail; two grandchildren, Frank and Jeremy; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, London, and Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made in Mildred’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Davis family.