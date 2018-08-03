3/8/18 — Thad Warren Wiseman, Jr.

Thad Warren Wiseman Jr, age 71 of McMinnville, passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at The Residence at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. He was born in Winchester on September 16, 1946 to the late Thad Warren and Letha Mae (Wiggs) Wiseman Sr. Thad had formerly been employed by Shahan Nursery, Temco Fireplace Products, and the Shell Station in McMinnville where he worked up until five months ago. He enjoyed playing video games and horseshoes, shooting pool, singing karaoke, and fishing when he was able. Thad was an avid University of Tennessee Vols and Nascar fan. Those who knew and loved him will remember him as a trickster as he was funny, full of laughter, and a kind loving man. Thad was a member of Spirit of Life and Hope Church in McMinnville. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Douglas Ray, Cleveland, Howard, John Lee, and Everett “Dink” Wiseman; and sister, Bessie Steel. Thad is survived by his loving wife of nineteen years, Doris Dee Wiseman of McMinnville; daughters, Donna Jensen of Pennsylvania, Laura (Norman) Arter of Manchester, Tina (Damian) Clabaugh of Pennsylvania, Stephanie Williams of Belvidere, and Christy Martin of Winchester; sons, Ronnie (Evon) Wiseman Sr, Bobby (Anne) Wiseman, Larry Eugene Wiseman, all of Pennsylvania, C.J. Massey of Manchester, Denny (Bethany) Massey of Hillsboro, and Johnnie Massey of McMinnville; sisters, Helen Burks of Winchester, Linda (Rudy) McConnell of Decherd, Darlene Wiseman of Manchester, Tammy (Tim) Barnett of Winchester, Lisa (Carl) Tart of Manchester, and Krystal Wiseman of Winchester; brothers, Ray (Jane) Wiseman of Winchester, Danny (Sandy) Wiseman of Estill Springs, Tim (Patsy) Wiseman of Decherd, and Troy Wiseman Sr of Winchester; thirty grandchildren; and twenty-four grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Wednesday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 8, 2018 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Pastor Anthony Campbell officiating. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222,