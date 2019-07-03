3/7/19 — Melissa J. Wiser

Melissa J. Wiser of Manchester passed this life on Monday, March 4*,* 2019
at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 64. Funeral
Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Old Redden’s
Cemetery in Coffee County. The family will receive friends on Thursday,
beginning at 10 AM.
A native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Hoyt E. and
Nellie Evans Adams. Mrs. Wiser was a nurse and retired from St. Thomas
West Hospital. She loved her occupation and being able to help people. She
enjoyed listening to gospel music and reading. Her favorite times were
spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also will be
greatly missed by her Dachshund, “Brisco”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Winfred
Adams.
Mrs. Wiser is survived by her loving husband, Eddie W. Wiser of Manchester;
daughters, Angela Jones and her husband, Jerry and Heather Wiser, all of
Manchester; brothers, Raymond Adams and his wife, Carolyn and Robert Adams,
all of Manchester; sister, Linda Adams of Manchester; grandchildren, Ashley
Reiben Goodrich and her husband, Jonathan of Murfreesboro and Eleasah and
Missy Jones, both of Manchester and many nieces, nephews and friends.
