3/7/19 — Linda Ellen Robison

Mrs. Linda Ellen Robison, 62, passed away,
Thursday February 28, 2019 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. She was
born in Fresno, California on December 11, 1956 to Clarence Robert Flory
and Edith Erlene Hudson Flory who preceded her in death along with her
brother, Billy Flory..
She was a X-Ray technician and therapist with Cook Chiropractic until her
retirement.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Neal “J.R.” Robison; son, Chad
(Rebecca) Robison, Gallatin, TN; daughter, Hope (Mark) Skapinetz, Marietta,
GA; Elisha Phillips (Jerimiah Robinson); brother, Michael Flory; sisters,
Teri Fields, Harrison, TN; niece, Derda (Jeremy) Newman, Decatur, TN;
grandchildren, Caden, Layten, Sophie, Anson and Noam.
A reception for family and friends will be held Thursday March 7, 2019 from
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM in the parlors of Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements