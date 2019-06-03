3/6/19 — James L. Coop, Sr.

James L. Coop Sr. of Estill Springs passed this life on Sunday, March 3,
2019 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 82. The family
will receive friends from 5 – 8 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Funeral Services are scheduled on
Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11 AM at First Christian Church of Tullahoma
with the family receiving friends from 10 AM – 11 AM. Burial will follow
at Concord Cemetery.
A native of Moore County, TN, he was the son of the late Leo and Leola
Tankersley Coop. He was a member of the First Christian Church of
Tullahoma and was very active with the “Swatt” Team. Mr. Coop worked at
TVA in Hartsville, TN and then was an operating engineer at AEDC until his
retirement. He was a 50-year member of F & M Masonic Lodge, Tullahoma and a
member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Tullahoma. He enjoyed boating and
doing crafts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephew, Evin Knight
and niece, Rhonda Haynes.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margarete Knight Coop of Estill Springs;
son, James L ”Larry” Coop Jr. and his wife, Tammy of Tullahoma; sister,
Betty Coop Haynes and her husband, Cecil of Moore County; grandchildren,
James L “Jay” Coop, III of Tullahoma and Katherine “Katie” Coop of
Murfreesboro; brothers-in-law, Clay Knight and his wife, Marilyn of Moore
County and Drexel Knight of Tullahoma; sisters-in-law, Hallie Knight Ashby
of Tullahoma, Brenda Holder Knight of Shelbyville and Vickie Knight
Minkowitz and her husband, Sam of Tullahoma; Nieces and nephews, Michelle
Haynes Moorehead and her husband, Randall of Moore County, Rita Ashby
Migliaccio and her husband, Joe of Moore County, Carla Knight Ralston and
her husband, Robert of Shelbyville, Jade Knight Bradford and her husband,
Daniel of Franklin County, Jamie Knight and his wife, Christi of
Scarborough, ME, Jeremy Knight and his wife, Amy of Normandy of Sarah
Minkowitz of Jackson, TN; and grand nieces and nephews, Stone Ralston, Gage
Ralston, Cooper Knight, Jackson Knight, Thomas Knight, Kara Beth Knight,
Isla Bradford and Cheslie Bradford.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made to
the First Christian Church of Tullahoma.
