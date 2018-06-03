3/6/18 — Joyce Lee (Davis) Warnock

Joyce Lee (Davis) Warnock, 91, went to be with her Lord
Monday, February 26, 2018. She was born January 5, 1927, the second of
four daughters in the family of Julius and Lillian Davis in Atlanta, GA.
Her family moved often in the early years as Julius found work with
Atlantic Coastline Railroad. They settled long enough in Miami that she
went to school at Miami Jackson High, graduating Valedictorian at age 16
in 1943, and met the love of her life, William LeRoy Warnock (Bill).
After a short working career, Joyce and Bill married on March 5, 1944,
and started their family which would grow to include three sons: Rev.
Douglas W Warnock, Rev. W. Thomas Warnock, and Lt Col-select Ted W.
Warnock, USAF(Retired), Ph.D. Joyce was skilled in many areas of Home
Economics and kept her family clothed, fed and warm in her love for each
of them. Usually she was the first up and the last to sleep.
Church was important to them and they took the boys to church with them,
had daily prayer in the home, and often had daily Bible readings. They
taught children’s Sunday School, organized and operated the library and
media center at North Hialeah Baptist Church, and Joyce was very active
in the Woman’s Missionary Union. Although their roles changed over the
years, especially when they retired to Manchester in 1990, their devotion
to the church mission and fellowship did not. Joyce volunteered many
hours to help in the church office and cherished the ladies in her
Friendly Messengers Bible Study Class at First Baptist Manchester. They
both enjoyed the Senior Citizen Group gatherings and activities.
Joyce served as a Poll Worker in Coffee County at election time, and was
a Food Pantry Volunteer, until it became clear she needed to focus her
energies on caring for Bill as Alzheimer’s made its presence known. She
ministered to him as a faithful wife at home until she could no longer
physically do so, then went daily to be with him at the nursing home,
sharing at least one meal with him every day. This journey took such a
toll on her health that after his death, she moved to MacArthur Manor to
make sure she got the assistance she needed. She made many new friends
there and was cherished greatly by residents and staff.
Joyce is survived by sister Elsie Lee; sons, Doug (Pat), Tom (Dottie),
Ted (Beth); grandchildren Lisa (Stewart) Parker, Douglas Jr., Sara
(Drew)Moss, Jonathan, Laura (Scott) Ballard, Rachel; great grandchildren
Joseph, Victoria, Isabella, Kadie, Will, Andrew, Luke; six nieces, and
numerous cousins, friends and acquaintances to rejoice in the privilege
of experiencing her in their life in some way. Joyce just seemed to draw
in those who needed to feel her grace, warmth and compassion in their
lives knowing they would find someone who cared and when asked, offer
wise council. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at MacArthur Manor and Compassus
Hospice for their care; for Judy who was a faithful friend, helper, and
driver; the faithful Meals on Wheels deliverers; and Blanche, Gaye,
Jane, Liz, Mildred, DJ &Teresa, and the Friendly Messengers Bible Study
Class for your friendship, love, and tender loving care over the years.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution be made to
Hospice; the Gideon’s; the Building Fund at First Baptist Church
Manchester; or your favorite charity.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM in the Central Funeral Home Chapel with
Dr. Brenton Cox officiating with burial to follow in the Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Tuesday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.