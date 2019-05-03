Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Dee Hale, age 83, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Monday, March 4, 2019, and on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Hale passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Nancy was born on October 1, 1935 to the late S.A. “Red” Soloman and Frances Givens in Nashville, TN. Nancy was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ. She was the co-owner of A&G Equipment, and the previous co-owner of the KOA, where she also served as a board member, Nancy was also employed with National Life in Nashville, Tennessee. She always encouraged everyone in her family to further their education and assisted them in many ways with obtaining their degree. Nancy enjoyed traveling with her husband, camping, sewing, cooking, and most importantly spending time with her family. She also loved her dogs Odie and Freckles, and cats Baby Kitty, Tigger, and Lacy.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, S.A “Red” Soloman and Frances Givens. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Billy Hugh Hale whom she met at The Ryman Auditorium while attending a gospel singing with friends ; two sons, Bruce Hale (Jana Uherkova- Hale) and Glenn Hale; one daughter, Debra Meeker (Ronnie); one sister, Pat Mitchell; five grandchildren, Erica (Brad), Megan, Dalton (Rachel), Jordan (Laina), Forrest (Brooklynn); two great-grandchildren, Abbie and Reese; niece, Cheryl Rademacher; nephew, Scott Rademacher; and several other nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hale family.
3/5/19 — Nancy Dee Hale
