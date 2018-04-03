3/4/18 — Doris Jean Kingery

Mrs. Doris Jean Kingery, age 86, of Manchester, passed away on Friday, Feb. 23, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. She was born on Dec. 23, 1931 in Jewett, Illinois to the late Lee Augusta Sowers and Goldie May (Miller) Sowers. Mrs. Kingery was a homemaker and when she was able enjoyed painting and other arts, her small dogs, her cats, bird watching and raising flowers.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Burlin Dean Sowers and a sister Genevia Marie Jones. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Marshall Kent Kingery; daughter Debbie Bomar (Bruce); sons Dean Kingery (Brenda), Kent Kingery; grandchildren Nathan Smith, Natalie Frasier (Scotty), Nicole Salazar, Laura Kingery, Jennifer Mansfield (Dustin), Josh Kingery (Jessica); brother Roy Lee Sowers; sister Marjorie Brummer; and several great grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated. A life celebration with the family will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel in Manchester. A similar visitation will be held in Illinois at a later date. No other services are planned. The family requests that in lieu of flowers for memorial contributions to be made to the Coffee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 252, Manchester, TN 37349.
