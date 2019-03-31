3/31/19–Mr. Wayne Rose

Mr. Wayne Rose, 65, passed away Tuesday March 26,
2019 at Tennova Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. He was born in Sewannee,
Tennessee on December 11, 1953. He was preceded in death by his father,
Melvin A. Rose; brother, James Aaron Rose.
He was the general manager at Bobby Vann Chevrolet for 22 years before
becoming an Allstate Insurance agent working at Tullahoma and Manchester.
He
loved cars and especially muscle cars, Halloween and Horror movies.
He is survived by his wife and loving caregiver of 27 years, Jelinda
Allison Rose; mother, Elizabeth Geneva Green Rose, Alto, TN; brothers, Gary
(Kathy) Rose, Sewanee and Troy (Melanie) Rose, Manchester; faithful canine
companions, Sierra, Shadow, Aspen and Dickens Rose; several loving nieces
and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Ministers, Ben Eschenfelder and Roger Jenkins officiating with burial
to follow in the Asbury Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00
PM
Sunday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
