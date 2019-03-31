Graveside service for Mrs. Anna Mae Horton, age 87 of Manchester, will
be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with
Danny Rader officiating. Mrs. Horton passed away on Friday, March 29,
2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN after an extended illness.
Mrs. Anna Mae was born on July 14, 1931, to the late Graham and Mae Ellen
Campbell Nunley in Pelham, TN. She was a waitress for the Days Inn in
Manchester and attended the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Mrs. Anna Mae
loved nature, butterflies, and taking care of her house plants. In
addition to her parents, Mrs. Anna Mae is preceded in death by four
brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Anna Mae is survived by her husband of 33 years, Hallie O’Neal; one
son, Ronnie Dale Pool and his wife, Debra, of Hillsboro; one daughter,
Linda Gail Parks and her husband, Ricky, also of Hillsboro; one brother,
Ed Nunley of Winchester; three sisters, Jean Davis of Pelham, Betty Rader
(Danny) of Bridgeport, AL, and Debra Teague (Ronnie) of Pelham;
grandchildren, Lance Pool, Heather Tucker, Stacie Vaughn, Misty Morgan,
Joseph Parks; great grandchildren, Christian, Raven, and Sage Pool, Ariah
and Dagon Tucker, Madison and Xander Vaughn , and Zachary and Kyleigh
Morgan; and a host of friends.
Central Funeral Home, LLC is honored to serve the Horton family.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
3/31/19–Anna Mae Horton
Graveside service for Mrs. Anna Mae Horton, age 87 of Manchester, will