3/31/18 — Robert Gerald Fountain

Memorial services for Mr. Robert Gerald Fountain, age 78, of Tullahoma,
TN, will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at
Manchester Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Donald Fountain officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of service on Saturday at the
funeral home. Mr. Fountain passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at
Alvin C York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Fountain was born in Paradise, Montana, the son of the late Ward and
Julia Parish Fountain. He served his country in the United States Naval
Blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis on the USS Albany (CG-10). He
also served on Yosemite (AD-19) and the Grand Canyon (AD-28). Robert
worked his way up through the banking industry to VP level before turning
his attention to other industries where he served as GM of various
manufacturing facilities, and was a member of the Lord’s family and a
deacon of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma, TN. He enjoyed woodworking,
model trains, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by two
brothers, Arch and Earl Fountain; three sisters, June Blakenship, Shirley
Newlin, and Dorothy Everett. He is survived by his loving wife of 57
years, Sharon Everson Fountain; three daughters, Lisa (Manuel) Cervantez,
Melissa (Paul) Collette, and Julie (Randy) Hood; one brother, Donald
Fountain; eight grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
The family requests memorial donations to the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV.org).
