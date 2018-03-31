3/31/18 — Michael Wayne Phillips

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Wayne Phillips, age 51, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Franklin, KY. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, March 30, 2018. Mr. Phillips passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 27, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.
Michael was born in Nashville, TN, the son of Nathaniel and Pamela Phillips. He worked at Batesville Casket Company. Michael was a very caring person. He never met a stranger, and he would do anything for anyone. He had a way of making everyone feel special. Michael was a huge Alabama and Dallas Cowboy’s fan, and he loved to cook. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, and brother.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Nathaniel. He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Phillips; son, Michael Phillips; two daughters, Brooke (Cole Gaultney) Phillips and Elizabeth (Lee Richards) Phillips; mother, Pamela Phillips; four sisters, Michelle Phillips Minton, Danielle Phillips, Kelly Kell, and Holly (Scott) Troglen; one grandson, Kace Richards.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Phillips family.