3/31/18 — Kimberly Ruth Brown

Kimberly Ruth Brown, of Shelbyville, passed this life on Monday, March 26,
2018 at the age of 34 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday,
March 31 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Shelbyville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Claude Scales
and the late Renee Brown. She was employed as a Machine Operator at
National Pen Company in Shelbyville.
Kimberly is survived by her husband, John McGregor of Sumter, SC; sons,
John Daniel White-McGregor III and Jude Dawayne White-McGregor; daughters,
Jaqlyn O’Neil and Genesis Denise White-McGregor and one sister, Shawn
Denise Payne of Murfreesboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the children would be greatly appreciated.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.