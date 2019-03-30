3/30/19–Toni Marilyn Trimble

Trimble, Toni Marilyn, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 73. Ms. Trimble was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas to the late James Trimble Sr. and Mary Luttrell Trimble and was retired from AEDC where she worked in the Payroll Department. In addition to her parents, Ms. Trimble was preceded in death by her brother, James Larry Trimble. She is survived by her sons, Ryan Woodward and his wife Shane of Tullahoma and Eric Woodward of Nashville; her brother, Phil Trimble of Valparaiso, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Lily, Carter and Heather Woodward. Visitation for Ms. Trimble will be held on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00pm. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.