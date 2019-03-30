3/30/19–Robert Lee Gilliam Jr.

Gilliam Jr., Robert Lee, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday,
March 27th, 2019 at his home at the age of 88. Mr. Gilliam was born in
Tullahoma to the late Robert Lee Gilliam Sr. and Beatrice McBee Gilliam.
He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean
Conflict and went on to work as a PBX Installer Operator with Bell
South/ATT. Mr. Gilliam was also a member of Grace Baptist Church in
Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his
brother, John Francis “Buddy” Gilliam; and four sisters, Jessie Marie
“Dissy” Preston, Elizabeth “Dee” Osborne, Geneva Hice and Brenda Ferrell.
Mr. Gilliam is survived by his loving wife, Lola Jean Gilliam; sons,
Robert Lee Gilliam III of Tullahoma, Alan Keith Gilliam and his wife
Melody of Normandy and Darrell Gilliam and his wife Sarah of Tullahoma;
grandchildren, Justin Gilliam and his wife Amy, Amanda Gilliam and Kyle
Gilliam; and two great-grandchildren, Josh and Vanessa. Visitation will
be held on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from
2:00-4:00pm with the funeral service to immediately follow at 4:00pm with
Bro. Garry Irvin officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
either the Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 1901 Ovoca Road,
Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or to Hospice Compassus, c/o Hospice of the
Highland Rim Foundation, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee
37388
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
