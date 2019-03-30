3/30/19–Perry R Stephens

Stephens, Perry R., Clarksdale, Mississippi native and Tullahoma Tennessee resident, age 75, died March 26 at Tennova HealthCare – Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. He was the son of the late Grady Stephens, Sr. and Clara Hughes Stephens. Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by sister, Margaret Stephens Bullock, brothers, Grady Stephens, Jr., Archie Stephens, Russell Stephens, James Stephens Walter Stephens, all of Mississippi. He is survived by wife of 53 years, Jean Prater Stephens, Tullahoma, Tennessee & daughter Tammy Stephens Bruley, Leesburg, Virginia; sister, Ann Stephens, Maben, Mississippi; brothers, H. L. Stephens (Juanita) Clarksdale, Mississippi; Doug Stephens (Janice), Euporia, Mississippi; sisters-in-law, Linda Stephens, Tupelo, Mississippi; Linda Hale (Charles); Elaine Holobaugh (Ricky); brothers-in-law, Wayne Prater, Gary Prater (Phyllis), Tommy Prater all of McMinnville, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews. He served 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corp. and was employed by the Alexandria Police Dept., Alexandria, Virginia and the Prince William County Police Dept., Woodbridge, Virginia for a total of 38 years. Mr. Stephens was a member of the Prince William County Retirees Association, The Alexandria Police, Fire & Sheriff Retirees Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, Battlefield 43, Manassas, Virginia, and the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Washington, D.C. The funeral service will be held at the Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma on Saturday, March 30, at 11:00 a.m., and burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Warren County. Visitation will be held Friday, March 29th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday prior to funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “James E. Fisher Memorial Scholarship Fund”, at 6012 Omega Lane, Manassas, VA 20112, or The American Cancer Society. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of a