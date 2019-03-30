3/30/19–Frieda Crouch

Funeral services for Mrs. Frieda Crouch, age 82, of Summitville, TN, will be conducted 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Lane Dix officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, March 29 at the funeral home. Mrs. Crouch passed away from an extended illness on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.
Frieda was born on October 3, 1936 in Summitville, TN, the daughter of the late James (J.W.) and Esther Lowry. She was a member of the Summitville Church of Christ, a homemaker, and a member of the Red Hat Ladies Society.
In addition to her parents, Frieda was also preceded in death by a brother, James Lowry, Jr.; nephew, James (Jimmy) Lowry, III; daughter-in-law, April Crouch; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Taylor and Dorothy Crouch; and brothers-in-law, Leighton, Charles, and Glendal Crouch.
Her survivors include her husband, Clyde Crouch; children, Keith (Jennifer) Crouch and Kelle (Jeff) Cantrell; grandchildren, Erin (Daniel) Castillo, Morgan Dyer (Jay Grissom), and Jayme Dyer; great grandchildren, Emory and Alex Castillo, Jonah and Josie Grissom, and Augustus “Carter” Morgan; sister, Sandy Carr (Lars Robinette); sisters-in-law, Judy Lowry and Vivian Crouch; brothers and sisters-in-law, Audrey and Bobby Stone, Jenny and Shelton Jones, and Jerry and Phyllis Crouch; nieces, nephews, and many special friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
