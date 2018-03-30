3/30/18 — Edward Shirley Hawkersmith

Edward Shirley Hawkersmith of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, March
27, 2018 at his residence at the age of 91 years. Graveside Services are
scheduled for Friday, March 30, 2018 at 2 PM at Oakwood Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 12 PM – 1:30 PM at
Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
Mr. Hawkersmith, a native of Franklin County, was the son of the late
Clarence and Onzlee Austell Hawkersmith. He was a U S Navy veteran and
served in WW II. He was a pilot and loved flying, even owning his own plane.
He also enjoyed fishing, listening to Blue Grass music and watching old
western TV shows and movies. He was also a Mason.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Betty
Ryans Hawkersmith and Mildred Gwen Hawkersmith; sister, Pauline Casteel and
two great grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Gary Hawkersmith of Tullahoma; three daughters,
Sherry Lee Baltimore and her husband, Randall of Tullahoma, Patty McGaha
and her husband, Tony of Lebanon and Becky Hawkersmith of Tullahoma; nine
grandchildren and twenty five great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements