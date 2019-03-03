3/3/19 — Duon F. Holman

Mr. Duon F. Holman, 96, died Saturday February
23, 2019 at the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Hamilton, New Jersey. He
was born in Ballard County, Kentucky on January 5, 1923 to Elmer and Lois
Reeves Holman who preceded him in death along with his wife, Garnetta
Greif Holman; brothers, Virgil, Dalton and Forest Holman; sister Pauline
Dickey.
He loved to fish and spend time in Cherokee, North Carolina. He was a
member of the Manchester First Baptist Church and loved volunteering his
time with the Duck River Baptist Association Disaster Relief. He was
retired machinist/mechanic from Arnold Engineering Development Center
“AEDC”. He was a Manchester, Tennessee resident until his health
declined.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Odasz; son, Erwin Holmon; sister,
Jeanelle Montgomery; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Sunday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial will be in the Newton
Creek Cemetery in Kevil, Kentucky on Monday at 12:00 Noon with Military
Honors. Visitation: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Sunday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tennessee Baptist
Disaster Relief or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements