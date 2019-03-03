3/3/19–Connie Clutter Laurence

Connie Clutter-Laurence, age 50 of Manchester, went home to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019 after a brief illness. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Connie loved to draw and left her family with many works of art to cherish. Connie loved animals and was passionate about animal rescue. Connie was a graduate of Harding University. She enjoyed many jobs during her career but particularly enjoyed her time as a childrens librarian in Athens, Tennessee.
Connie was a member of the Red Hill Church of Christ.
Connie leaves to honor her memory, her parents, Howard and Helen Clutter, son Alex Oates (Beka Candore), brother Rob (Tiffany) Clutter, nieces Mollie (Sean) Metts, Andie Clutter, nephews Eli Clutter and Hudson Clutter, uncle Sonny (Peggy) Laurence, and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Red Hill Church of Christ Building Fund, Red Hill Church of Christ Mission Fund or the Coffee County Animal Shelter. Connie was an organ donor.