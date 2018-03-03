3/3/18 — Larry Wayne Davidson

Funeral services for Mr. Larry Wayne Davidson, age 68 of Manchester, will
be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at 1 PM in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill memorial Gardens with Military
Honors. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, March 2nd from 5-8 PM
at the funeral home. Mr. Davidson passed away on Monday at Unity Medical
Center after an extended illness.
Larry was born on November 28, 1949, to the late Arthur Frank and Vernie
Lee Roberson Davidson in Maryville, TN. He was a retired auto salesman at
Al White Motors in Manchester. Larry served his country in the United
States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He loved bowling, fishing,
golfing, and watching all kinds of sports on TV, especially wrestling.
In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his brothers
James and Glenn Davidson, and an infant sister. He is survived by his wife
of 43 years as of this Thursday, March 1, Phyllis Ann Love Davidson; two
daughters, Crystal, husband Frankie Basham of McMinnville, and LeAnn,
husband James Bowen of Manchester; grandchildren, Ethan and Caden Basham,
and Haley, Alyssa, and Paisley Bowen; one brother, Gary, wife Edna Davidson
of Maryville; and one sister, Sue, husband Don Gibson, also of Maryville,
along with several nieces and nephews.
