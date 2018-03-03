3/3/18 — Francisco Rivera Lopez

Francisco Rivera Lopez, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, February
27, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 70 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 1 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial at Maplewood Cemetery. The family
will receive friends beginning at 11 AM.
Mr. Lopez, a native of Puerto Rico, was the son of the late Francisco
Rivera and the late Elsa Lopez. He attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic
Church and enjoyed playing guitar and singing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephew, Ismael
Rodriguez.
He is survived by sister, Jenny Matos and her husband, Angel of Tullahoma;
nieces, Nancy Hebert of Oakland, CA and Elena Myers of Wartrace; nephew,
Luis Rodriguez of Tullahoma; ten great nieces and nephews and eight great
great nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.