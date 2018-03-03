3/3/18 — Ernest Gene Hobbs, Sr.

Ernest Gene Hobbs, Sr., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, February 20, 2018 at his residence at the age of 78 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 2 PM at the First Assembly of God Church of Tullahoma. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1 PM.
Mr. Hobbs, a native of Qulin, MO, was the son of the late Fred Ernest and Beulah Ray Hobbs. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church of Tullahoma and was a computer programmer for the Farmers Home Administration for 34 years.
Mr. Hobbs is survived by his wife of 56 years: Sandra Lee Barton Hobbs of Tullahoma, a daughter: Margaret Leeann Hobbs of Tullahoma, two sons: Ernest Gene Hobbs Jr. and wife Tamara and David S. Hobbs and wife Alicia of Bluff City, TN, grandchildren: Ernest G Hobbs III, Meghan P Hobbs and Ian D Hobbs all of Tullahoma and several grand dogs.
