3/3/18 — Charles Edward Miller

A memorial service for Charles Edward Miller, age 69, of Fayetteville will be conducted Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Parks City Baptist Church with Rev. Don Russell and Rev. Billy Langford officiating. Visitation with the family will precede the service and will start at 10:00 AM.
Charles was born in Rosenheim, Germany to the late James Eli and Gerturde (Trudy) Maier Miller. He grew up in East Tennessee and attended Etowah High School and went on to attend Tennessee Tech University. His career started with his service in the Navy. His lifelong passion for learning led him into many fields of work, culminating with a 20 year career as a construction superintendent with Pearce Construction. Charles’s many interests included reading, studying the Bible, woodworking, traveling, farming/gardening, cooking and being outdoors. Although he lived in many locations throughout his life, he always considered Lincoln County, Tennessee his home. Most of all, he loved the Lord.
Survivors include his wife Grace Miller of Fayetteville, TN and his sisters Reni Riden of Crossville, TN and Maria Jones of Tallassee, AL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parks City Baptist Church, designated for the Trudy Miller Scholarship Fund.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements