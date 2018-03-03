3/3/18 — Charles E. Robinson

Memorial services for Mr. Charles E. Robinson, age 77, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Manchester
Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Brantley officiating. Mr. Robinson passed
away at his residence on Monday, February 26, 2018.
Charles was born in Lamar County, AL, the son of the late Stancel Lewis
and Ethel Rickman Robinson. He was an Aerospace Engineer for AEDC.
Charles loved music, being a song writer, artist, and singer and he was a
valued friend.
Charles is survived by his wife, Charlotte Alexander Robinson; two
daughters, Rebecca and Donna Robinson; three brothers, Bill (Sandra)
Robinson, Larry (Connie) Robinson, and Ron (Teresa) Robinson; two
grandchildren, Morgan and Nathan Smith; and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American
Cancer Society.
