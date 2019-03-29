3/29/19–Izik Alonso Macias

Izik Alonso Macias passed this life on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Vanderbilt
Children’s Hospital at the age of eight days. Graveside services are
scheduled for Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be Friday at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
from 12 PM – 1:30 PM.
Izik was born on March 17, 2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital. He was
the son of Jessie Macias and Jennifer Bradford of Tullahoma. In addition to
his parents, he is survived by sisters, Kiley and Skyler Macias;
grandparents, Jessie and Ery Macias of Tullahoma, Paula Adams of Tullahoma
and Dale and Rebecca Bradford of Tullahoma; great grandfathers, Zenon
Macias of Summitville and Jack Rogers of Chattanooga; aunts, Becca Adams of
Tullahoma and Gina Macias of Murfreesboro and uncle, Leonel Macias of
Tullahoma.