3/28/18 — Roxie Anna Redfern Hodge

Hodge, Roxie Anna Redfern, age 95, of Winchester, departed this life
on Monday, March 26th, 2018 at her home following an extended illness.
Mrs. Hodge was born on December 21st, 1922 to the late Robert Lee Redfern
and Fannie Mae Ogg Redfern in Coffee County. She was a homemaker and
loved to sew, cook, garden, plant flowers, go to yard sales, collect
dolls and most of all, spend time with her family. She was of the Baptist
faith and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Mrs. Hodge was a loving
mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She
will be greatly missed by her family and remembered as a kind,
compassionate and loving woman. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hodge
was preceded in death by her husband, James Fred Hodge; her son, Eddie
Lee Hodge; sisters, Nola Mae Redfern Cogdon and Betty Redfern Walwin; and
brothers, Harold Redfern, Charles Redfern, Robert Redfern and William
Choat Redfern. She is survived by her daughters, Elna Mae Howard of
Wincheter, Martha Lou Sells of Cowan and Susan Shannon and her husband
James of Manchester; her sons, Fred Hodge and his wife Rebecca of
McMinnville, James W. Hodge and his wife Beverly of Morrison; 18
grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren;
one brother, Bill Redfern and his wife Margie; two sisters, Louise
Redfern Fowler and Charlotte Iris; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and
friends. Visitation for Mrs. Hodge will be held on Tuesday, March 27th,
2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be
held on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018 at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home
Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Daniel
Hodge, Clay Burt, Jon Bean, Gary Scott, Dennis Poff and Michael Shannon
acting as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Farrar, Garrett
Farrar and Caleb Shannon.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
