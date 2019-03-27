3/27/19–Melissa Jane Thomas

Melissa Jane Thomas passed from this life on March 20, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M. Melissa was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee to Billy Tom Thomas and Martha Watson Thomas.
Melissa was employed at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department. She was a loving mother, daughter, and sister. Melissa had a special love for her dogs Zoi, Chloe, and Rusty. She also enjoyed journaling, and expressing herself through art.
Melissa is preceded in death by her father Billy Tom Thomas. She is survived by her mother; Marth Watson Thomas, son; Zachery Thomas Reed, brother; Billy Wayne Thomas (Cindy), significant other Jeff Hill, several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.