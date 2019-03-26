3/26/19 — Willie Carl Rollins

Willie Carl Rollins of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, March 21,
2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 49. Funeral
Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Christian
Lighthouse Church, 3555 Old Manchester Highway, Tullahoma, with burial to
follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester. The family will receive
friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM at the Christian
Lighthouse
Church.
A native of Manchester, he was the son of the late Charles and Audrey
Morris. Mr. Rollins loved the Lord and served as a Deacon at his church,
the Christian Lighthouse Church of Tullahoma. He loved being outdoors
fishing, hunting and camping. He also enjoyed being with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Monica
Rollins.
Mr. Rollins is survived by his wife, Crystal Rollins of Tullahoma;
daughters, Jessica Rollins and Shelby Rich and her husband, Johnathan, both
of Tullahoma; brothers, Johnny Morris and his wife, Tina of Manchester,
Lewis Morris of Tullahoma, Randall Rollins and his fiancé’, Tammy McGee
of
Tullahoma and Timothy Morris and his wife, Beth of Hillsboro; sister,
Teresa Chandler of Manchester and two grandchildren, Lexus and Harley
Wayman.