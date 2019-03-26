3/26/19–Nancy J. Brown

Nancy J. Brown, age 61, of Tullahoma passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM, March 26, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Tullahoma with burial to follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday evening at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 PM.
A native of Pittsburg, PA, Mrs. Brown was the daughter of the late Joseph R. McCabe and Loretta E. Brazinskas McCabe, who survives. She was a graduate of Tullahoma High
School, Austin Peay University and received her Masters Degree from Arkansas State University. Mrs. Brown was a teacher in the St. Francis Arkansas Education System, being nominated for Teacher of the Year for her work. She enjoyed photography and swimming and family gatherings. Mrs. Brown attended St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Brown is survived by two sons: Joey Brown of Asheville, NC and Thomas Brown of Manchester, TN, a step-daughter: Abby Brown of Little Rock, AR, three brothers: Pat McCabe of Lavergne, TN, Terry McCabe of Phoenix, AZ and Joey McCabe and wife Rebecca of Tullahoma, TN, four sisters: Cynthia Napier and husband Bill of Augusta, GA, Carol Maxwell and husband Bill of Scottsboro, AL, Julie Forte and husband John of Pleasant Valley, NY and Loretta Kerber and husband Tom of Plano, TX., Special friends: Autum Martin of Asheville, NC and Sharlyn Ramey of Phoenix AZ and several nieces, nephews and other family.
