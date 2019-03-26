Holder, Helen Louise, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, March
22nd, 2019 at her home at the age of 86. Mrs. Holder was born in
Tullahoma to the late Dan and Louise Carroll Huffman and was a former
member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she
was preceded in death by her brother, Grover Huffman; sister-in-law, Joan
W. Huffman; niece, Sherry Huffman Darnell; mother and father in-law,
Effie and Buford Holder; sister-in-law Leta Searcy (Calvin); nephew, Hugh
Cumbee; and niece, Linda Searcy. Mrs. Holder is survived by her loving
and devoted husband of 61 years, Charles Holder; sister-in-law, Mary
Cumbee; niece, Carla Huffman James (Tony); great niece, Tiffany McKee
(Steven) and their son Gage; great-nephews, Cory Bush, Andrew Bush and
Chris Darnell (Tami); nieces, Donna Brown, Barbara Ridner (Howard),
Shirley Lievanos (Rick) and Gail Barnhardt (John); nephews, Doyle Searcy
(Anita), Glenn Searcy, and Keith Searcy (Amanda); and numerous other
great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25th,
2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be
held on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home
Chapel with Pastor Doug Hankins officiating. Burial will follow at Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
3/26/19–Helen Louise Holder
Holder, Helen Louise, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, March