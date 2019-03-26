3/26/19–Diane B. Foley

Diane B. Foley, age 65, of Manchester, TN, passed away on Saturday, March
16, 2019 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN. Private services are
planned for a later date.
Diane was born in Pontiac, Michigan, the daughter of Nelson W. King and
Lois M. Beach (King), and then later retired and moved to Tennessee in
2015 to be closer to her children. She was a self employed housekeeper in
Michigan with her own company.
Diane enjoyed tending to her garden, camping and spending time with her
family, collecting her Snowbabies, and taking care of her animals.
Diane is preceded in death by her father, Nelson W. King, mother, Lois M.
Beach (King), sister, Karen J. Black (King), and her niece, Melissa
Kelly.
Diane is survived by her husband, Patrick Foley; two daughters, Bobby
Peavey (Maddox) and Sheila and Robert Ichenberg (Maddox); two sisters and
their children, Shirley Earich and Art Earich (King) and Yvonne and Wayne
Kelly (King); six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Tyler and
Beth Ichenberg and their children (Thorson and Torunn Ichenberg), Krista
Estep, Chase and Cheyene Ichenberg, Paige and Cody Sullivan (Ichenberg),
Gabriel Peavey, and Trinity Peavey; and several nieces, nephews, and
in-laws.
