3/24/19–James W. Gann III

James W. Gann III of Cowan, passed this life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at
Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga at the age of 36. Memorial Services are
scheduled for 2 PM, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, beginning at 12 PM.
A native of Nashville, he was the son of the late James W Gann Sr and the
late Sharon Hendricks Gann. He enjoyed listening to music, drawing,
parasailing, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by wife, Leslie Gann of Cowan; sons, Cody William Gann of
Manchester and Madison James Gann of LA; daughters, Brionna Taleah Hanley
and her husband, Jonathan of Nashville; Macy Ciera Gann of Fayetteville,
Julianna Kaitlyn Gann of Winchester, Kaisa Janelle Gann of Petersburg and
Taylyn McKenzie Gann of Chattanooga; brother, James William Gann Jr;
sisters, Tabitha Brady and her husband, Rocky of LA, Jamie Lynn Baker and
her husband, Buddy of Manchester and Sharon Rene Gann of Manchester and
grandchildren, BrookeLynn’ Aubree Hanley, Zeno Hanley and Dillion Gann.
