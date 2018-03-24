3/24/18 — Roy Lee Crouch

Roy Lee Crouch of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, March 22, 2018 at the age of 61 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM.
Mr. Crouch, a native of Manchester, TN, was the son of the late Roy Cecil Crouch and Janie Marie Johnson Crouch who survives. He was the warehouse supervisor for Elk River Public Utility, a member of Grace Outdoors and a member of the Vine Street Church of God.
Mr. Crouch was preceded in death by his father, Roy Cecil Crouch, and sister: Mary Kay Crouch.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Crouch; mother, Janie Crouch, son: Logan Crouch, Daughter: Cassidy Crouch, Sister: Jenny Crouch England and husband John, Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law: Bob and Patsy Baker, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-laws, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Logan and Cassidy Crouch College Fund at Traders National Bank.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.