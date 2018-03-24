3/24/18 — Lynville Ray Trail

Lynville Ray Trail, age 68, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at St.
Thomas Stones River ER. He was a native of Cannon Co.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 48 years, Nancy King Trail
of Bradyville; Sons, Lynn & Krista Trail & Bradley Trail, both of
Bradyville; Granddaughters, Kaitlynn & Kathryn Trail, both of Bradyville;
Sisters, Pam Clark & Karen (James) Harris of Manchester; and Special
Sisters-in-law, Martha Taylor & Betty West.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell & Lydia Campbell Trail; and
his brother, Donnie Trail.
Mr. Trail was a devoted member of the Lumley Stand Church of Christ and
loved his church family. He was retired from General Electric after 34
years, and currently worked at Manchester Builder’s Supply. He was an avid
fisherman.
Funeral Services will be 11 AM Saturday, March 24, 2018 in the Chapel of
Woodbury Funeral Home with Bros. Paul Sullivan & Brian Pitts officiating.
Interment will follow at Gnat Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family
will be from 4 to 8 PM Friday, March 23, 2018.
Pallbearers include Brent Sain, Silas Vaughn, Sawyer Vaughn, Ethan Crouch,
Kaleb Crouch, Byron Sullivan, David Carr, & Jacob Raines.
Honorary Pallbeares include Brad Sain, James Smith, J.C. Jones, & Doyle
Duke.
