3/24/18 — Donald Ellis

A memorial service visitation for Mr. Donald “Don” Alvin Ellis, age 80 of Manchester will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 5-7pm at Central Funeral Home. Mr. Ellis passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma after an extended illness.
Mr. Ellis was born on April 22, 1937, to the late Sam Louis Ellis and Rena Capella Ellis in St. Augustine, Fl. He was a retired iron worker and a member of the Ironworkers Union 492 in Nashville. He loved woodworking, fishing, and painting cars. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Ellis.
Don is survived by his wife of 48 years, Norma Jean Waters Ellis; two sons, David Ellis and wife Crystal of Manchester, and Dean Ellis and wife Delores of New Smyrna Beach FL; one daughter, Dawn Bellomy and husband, David of Manchester; grandchildren, Riley Bellomy, Vonda Smith, Scott Ellis, and Deanna Ellis; great grandchildren, Conner and Chloe Smith, and Hunter Ellis; one brother, Joseph Ellis of New Orleans, LA and a host of friends.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.