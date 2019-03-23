3/23/19 — Wilma Jean Simmons

Funeral services for Mrs. Wilma Jean Simmons, age 79, of Manchester, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Simmons Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Mrs. Simmons passed from this life after an extended illness on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Horizon Healthcare in Manchester, TN.
Jean was born in Morrison, TN, to the late Howard and Nadine Caldwell. She lived in Elkhart, Indiana for a period of time, before returning to Tennessee. Jean retired from Deutsch in Tullahoma and was a member of New Union Baptist Church. Jean loved to travel, and she enjoyed going to the Manchester Senior Center. Family and friends were the light of Jean’s life. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Jean is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Simmons; one son, Randall Simmons; one son-in-law, Joe Cagle; seven siblings. She is survived by her very special friend, James Lemons; two sons, Donny Mathis (Stephanie) and Ricky Simmons (Angel); three daughters, Mae McAfee (Ray), Barbara Cagle, and Trish Porter (Daniel); three sisters, Mary Spry, Juanita Tripp, and Louise Simmons; six grandchildren, Richard Jarrell (Angela), Tony Jarrell (Christine), Joshua Mathis (Jennifer), Res Simmons (Kayla), Katelin Simmons (Dylan), and Ashley Simmons; eight great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kira, Jake, Mackenzie, Aubree, Brooklyn, Marley, and Katilyn.
The family would like to thank the management, nurses, and staff of Horizon Healthcare, Avalon Hospice, and Rock Gate Seniors Residence for their kindness, compassion, and respect they have shown during the family’s difficult time.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Simmons Family.