3/23/19 — Robert “Tim” Garrett, Sr.

Robert “Tim” Garrett Sr. of Wartrace, passed this life on Saturday, March
9, 2019 at his residence at the age of 65 years. Memorial Services are
scheduled for 4 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 PM.
A native of Winchester, he was the son of the late Bobby
Garrett and Wanda Jean Walker Garrett , who survives. He was a U S Marine
veteran. Mr. Garrett was a member of Maxwell Baptist Church of Belvidere
and was a Mason. He enjoyed training horses, horseback riding, trail
riding and camping with his horses. He was known as a “Horse Whisperer”.
He enjoyed hunting bargains and making deals. He also enjoyed planting a
garden.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by son,
Robert T. Garrett Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley Robinette Garrett of
Wartrace; mother, Wanda Jean Walker Garrett of Belvidere; son, Glen Garrett
and his wife, Kathy of Decherd; daughter, Teresa Fortner and her husband,
Steven of Drummonds, TN; brother, Terry Garrett of Taft, TN; sisters, Donna
Weaver North of Shelbyville, Bobbie Jean Garrett Riel and her husband,
Richard of Winchester and Karen Gardner of Coldwater, TN; grandchildren,
Paige Michelle Garrett Henshaw, Rebecca Hope Garrett, Alexis Jade Garrett,
Mitchell Blake Garrett, Tyler Frizzell, Noah Brown and Ethan Fortner and
several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.