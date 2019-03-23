3/23/19–Nellie Jay Brantley

Graveside services for Mrs. Nellie Jay Brantley, age 93, of Wartrace, TN,
will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens with Bro. Tom Brantley officiating. Visitation with the
family will be held from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Saturday, March 23 at
Manchester Funeral Home. Mrs. Brantley passed away on Thursday, March
21, 2019 at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
Nellie was born in Guntersville, AL, the daughter of the late Tommy and
Edna Duran Wright. She was an office manager at AEDC for 30 years before
retirement and was an active member of Bell Springs Methodist Church.
Nellie loved painting, gardening, cooking, collecting antiques, was
active in her community, and was “an absolute Southern lady.” Nellie,
along with her late husband, Charles Brantley, were very involved in and
enjoyed working with the TN Walking Horse Breeder’s Association.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nellie was also preceded in death
by one sister-in-law, Ada Wright; and one brother-in-law, Paul
Halmontaller. She is survived by her brother, John H. Wright of
Manchester; sister, Minnie Halmontaller of Crossville; numerous nieces
and nephews; and many extended family members.
The family would like to thank the management, nurses and staff of
McArthur Manor and Avalon Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and
respect they have shown during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bell Springs
Methodist Church Building Fund.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brantley family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com