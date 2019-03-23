3/23/19 — Clara Mae Wilcox

Clara Mae Wilcox of Manchester, passed this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019
at Manchester Health Care at the age of 71. Funeral Services are scheduled
for 11 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Powell Cemetery. The family will receive friends on
Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM.
A native of Raus, TN, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Adale
Allen Prince. She enjoyed dancing, going for rides in the car and playing
bingo. She also loved jewelry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Stella
“Sissy” Prince and brothers, Raymond and Floyd Prince.
Mrs. Wilcox is survived by her husband, Billy Wayne Wilcox of Manchester;
sons, Billy Wilcox and his wife, Nicole of Manchester and Eric Wilcox and
his fiancé, Jeannie Sons of Tullahoma; daughters, Debbie Phillips and her
husband, Leon of Georgia, Tina Potter of Smithville, Dianna Boyette of
Murfreesboro, Janice Wilcox of Grundy County and Edna Wilcox of
McMinnville; brothers, Gary Prince of Tullahoma and William Prince and his
wife, Hilda of Manchester; sister, Janie Gavin of Manchester; and sixteen
grandchildren.
