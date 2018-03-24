3/24/18–Robert James Giacoletti

Robert James Giacoletti of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, March
18, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 80. Mr.
Giacoletti was born in San Pedro, CA to the late Anthony and Mildred
Evans Giacoletti. During his life, Mr. Giacoletti served his country in
the United States Army, and he later was the owner of Giacoletti Music,
and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Mr. Giacoletti
is survived by his wife Eleanor Sanders Giacoletti of Tullahoma; one son,
Mark Giacoletti and his wife Heidi of Nazareth, PA; two daughters, Beth
Kenworthy and her husband Andrew of Tullahoma, and Suzanne Pilmaier and
her husband Dan of Lockhart, TX; ten grandchildren; and three
great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 23rd, 2018
at Kilgore Funeral Home from 3:00-5:00pm. A funeral mass for Mr.
Giacoletti will be held on Saturday, March 24th, 2018 at 11:00am at St.
Paul’s Church with Father Stephen Klasek officiating. For those who wish,
in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the
Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911. Lexington, Kentucky
40555-5911 or The Dynamic Catholic Institute, 5081 Olympic Blvd.,
Erlanger, Kentucky 41018.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
