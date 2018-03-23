3/23/18–Clifford Allison

Mr. Clifford Allison 94, of Shelbyville passed Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at his residence.
He was born to the late Angie and Richard Allison. He was married to the late Mai Lee Sims Allison.
He served faithfully in the United States Army where he served World War II and traveled throughout Europe. He was also at the Normandy Beach invasion.
Mr. Allison loved his music which he was passionate about jazz.
He retired from Eaton Corporation and loved the Funeral Industry. He was a loyal and dedicated employee at J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Allison and granddaughter, Angel Allison and grandson, Andrew Richilen; Nephew, Gary Allison, two cousins, Becky Calvin and Sue Sims and host of nieces, nephews, and devoted friends, Bro. and Sis Giles and his veteran buddies.
He will lie in state, Friday, March 23, 2018 from 10:30 -1:00 pm at Bright Temple Church of God in Christ. Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Bright Temple Church of God in Christ with Pastor Jason Scales as Eulogist.
Interment- Middle TN Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN