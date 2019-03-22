3/22/19 — Naomi Wilder

Funeral services for Mrs. Naomi Wilder, age 88, of Hillsboro, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Viola, TN. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 21 at the funeral home. Mrs. Wilder passed away on Monday, March 18, at Manchester Healthcare.
Naomi was born in Smithville, TN, the daughter of the late Colonel and Leona Rackley Caldwell. In earlier years, she worked for Hawkersmith Nursery. Naomi was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Naomi was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, George Wilder; two sons, Donnie and Verlon Wilder; four brothers, Amond, Robert, Lester, and Clifton Caldwell; and two sisters, Nonnie McMahan and Hassie Biggs. She is survived by four sons, Stanley, Ronnie, Gary, and Jerry Wilder; four daughters, Virginia Gilreath, Kathy Stephens, Judy Weddington, and Marilyn Perry; one brother, Donald Caldwell; one sister, Morrell Gilreath; 24 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren; and 15 great, great grandchildren.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wilder family.