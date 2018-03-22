3/22/18 — Susie Ellsworth

Funeral services for Mrs. Susie Ellsworth, age 95, of Normandy, TN, will
be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Manchester Funeral
Home. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery in Morrison, TN.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on
Wednesday, March 21 at the funeral home. Mrs. Ellsworth passed away on
March 17, 2018 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.
Susie was born in Warren County, TN, the daughter of the late John and
Mary Basham Pelham. She was a cook and janitor for Coffee County School
System.
In addition to her parents, Susie was also preceded in death by her
husband, Ira Ellsworth; two sons, Ira Ellsworth, Jr. and John Perry
Ellsworth; four brothers, Hiram, Dorsey, Levi and Lawton Pelham; four
sisters, Mazel Roach, Jane Jones, Margaret Coppinger, and Daisy Pelham;
one grandchild, Steven Uselton; and one great grandchild, Shane Uselton.
She is survived by four daughters, Mary (Wayne) England and Cherry Smith,
both of Manchester, Rena Sue Land and Brenda March, both of Tullahoma;
eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and ten great, great
grandchildren.
