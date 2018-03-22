3/22/18–Patrick Lee Elkins

Patrick Lee Elkins of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, March 19, 2018 at the age of 56 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 until 2:00 PM
Mr. Elkins, a native of Charleston Kanowha, West Virginia, was the son of George U. Elkins of LaRvae, Ohio and Mary Brown of Estill Springs, Tennessee. He worked in construction and enjoyed golf, music and was a big fan of the Florida Gators and Dallas Cowboys football.
Mr. Elkins was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Elkins.
He is survived by his wife, Harvetta Elkins; three daughters, Jessica Johnson, Ashton Owens and Cheyenne Elkins and 2 step-daughters and 2 step-sons; three sisters, Karen Jenner and husband Larry, Linda Smith and husband Dale and Trish Maceyko and husband Tim; one brother, Adam Scott English; 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews as well as special friends, David Maddox and Jerry Martin.
