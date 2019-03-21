3/21/19–Mack Truman Mayton

Beech Grove, Tennessee – Mr. Mack Truman Mayton, 73 passed away Thursday
February 28, 2019 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. He was born
Manchester, Tennessee on May 22, 1945.
He was a retired construction worker.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mack and Frances Smithson Mayton,
and a sister Louise Mayton. He is survived by a son David Mayton (PA) and
daughters Mesa Mayton and Vicki Mayton of NY; brothers David Mayton and
John Mayton, sisters Brenda Gayle Mayton and Elaine Thomas all of
Manchester; mother of his children, Hilary Mayton. Mr. Mayton is also
survived my several grandchildren.
Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.